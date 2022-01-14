City (NASDAQ:CHCO) versus FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Head-To-Head Review

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.8% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for City and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City and FNCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $260.94 million 4.87 $89.60 million $5.53 15.19 FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 3.24 $15.35 million $1.12 8.04

City has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. City pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares City and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47% FNCB Bancorp 37.92% 14.25% 1.47%

Summary

City beats FNCB Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

