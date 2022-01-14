Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 345,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,869,198 shares.The stock last traded at $17.80 and had previously closed at $18.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,767,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,140,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

