Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 145,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAS. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Class Acceleration stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 323,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,379. Class Acceleration has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

