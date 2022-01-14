Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $8,518,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $226,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 247,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE:CLH opened at $97.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.