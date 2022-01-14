Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

GLQ stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

