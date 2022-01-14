CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) versus Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Head-To-Head Survey

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CMC Materials and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -5.72% 21.39% 9.32% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMC Materials and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.20 billion 4.44 -$68.58 million ($2.38) -78.77 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.48 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.58

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CMC Materials and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 0 3 4 0 2.57 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

CMC Materials currently has a consensus price target of $179.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 52.05%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Summary

CMC Materials beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.