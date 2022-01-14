CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.57. 36,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

