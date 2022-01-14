Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.77 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.75 ($0.70). 12,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.40 ($0.70).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.34. The company has a market capitalization of £236.00 million and a PE ratio of 38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of €1.40 ($1.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

