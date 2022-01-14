CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWBR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CohBar in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the third quarter worth $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the third quarter worth $869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 48.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth $201,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWBR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 14,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,670. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

