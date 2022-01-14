CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CohBar in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

CohBar stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the third quarter worth $86,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth $108,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 41.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth $222,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

