Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 325,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 110,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 56.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $27.76 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

