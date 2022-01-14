Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $152,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

