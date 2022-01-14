Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Colfax stock opened at $180.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.16. Colfax has a 12-month low of $152.72 and a 12-month high of $212.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.
