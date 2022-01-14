Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Colfax stock opened at $180.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.16. Colfax has a 12-month low of $152.72 and a 12-month high of $212.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colfax by 18,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

