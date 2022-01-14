Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $82.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.