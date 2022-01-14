Color Platform (CLR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $453,075.65 and approximately $62.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.00895588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00261777 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023547 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

