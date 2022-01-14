Commerce Bank Has $1.09 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.