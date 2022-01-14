Commerce Bank Has $923,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

