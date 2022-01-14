Commerce Bank Sells 1,358 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at $281,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Avient stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

