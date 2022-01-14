Commerce Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $131.37 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.77. The firm has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

