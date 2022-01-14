Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $40.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 687.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.