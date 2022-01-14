Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

