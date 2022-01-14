Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 780 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.316 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

