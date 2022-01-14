Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 456 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000.

EWT opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

