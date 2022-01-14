Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $78.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $80.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57.

