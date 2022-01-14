Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 110,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

CEI stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

