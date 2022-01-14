Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 235,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

LEO opened at $8.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

