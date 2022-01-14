Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNDV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNDV opened at $31.52 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

