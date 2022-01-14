Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $393,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,714 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

