Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,203 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

CSX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 218,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

