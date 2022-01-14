Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 93,410 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.09% of Edison International worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Edison International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.23. 17,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,859. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.