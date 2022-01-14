Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $24,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.2% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 55.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

