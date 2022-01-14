Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,467 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $101,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $329.51. 473,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,257,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.64 and a 200 day moving average of $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,940 shares of company stock valued at $230,432,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

