Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

