Comparing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

This table compares Coinbase Global and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54% SOS N/A N/A N/A

26.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $377.71, suggesting a potential upside of 65.49%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than SOS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 38.45 $322.32 million N/A N/A SOS $50.29 million 3.05 $4.40 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats SOS on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.