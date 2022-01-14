Compass Group’s (CPG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,740 ($23.62) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.75) to GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,607.78 ($21.82).

Shares of CPG traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,704.50 ($23.14). 768,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,198. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,728 ($23.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,582.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,531.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.75), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($257,543.10).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

