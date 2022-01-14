COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.65. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 42.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

