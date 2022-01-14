Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Position Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $172.06 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.91.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

