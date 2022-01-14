Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 579 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

