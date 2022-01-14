Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits Market Capitalization of $328,413.56

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $328,413.56 and $1,853.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

