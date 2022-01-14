ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $612,232.37 and approximately $1,319.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00302064 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

