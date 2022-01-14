Contrasting Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) & Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International 0.79% 0.86% 0.34% Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A

47.1% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $167.50 million 0.73 -$13.61 million $0.07 87.14 Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Next Hydrogen Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manitex International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manitex International and Next Hydrogen Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manitex International currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Manitex International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Summary

Manitex International beats Next Hydrogen Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

