Contrasting Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG New America Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 27.12% 30.68% 4.19% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and FG New America Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.68 $1.39 billion $7.09 6.98 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchrony Financial and FG New America Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 4 12 0 2.75 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $58.92, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats FG New America Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.