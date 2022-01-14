Contrasting Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95% Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vimeo 0 4 5 0 2.56

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $36.57, suggesting a potential upside of 141.40%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.01) -448.00 Vimeo $283.22 million 8.84 -$50.63 million N/A N/A

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Vimeo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

