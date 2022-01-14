Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Shares of CTS opened at C$9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$13.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.02.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.50 million.

Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

