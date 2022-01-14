CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 112,076 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CONX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CONX by 101.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CONX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONX by 30.5% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 547,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in CONX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

