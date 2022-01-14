Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,482 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,482 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Devon Energy accounts for 1.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 356,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,348. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

