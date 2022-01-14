Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,895 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.8% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 296.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,460,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.75. 781,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,682,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

