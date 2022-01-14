Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Iridium Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.36. 47,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

