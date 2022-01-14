Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

YETI stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. 13,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,900. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

