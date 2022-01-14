Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 817,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.12. 641,488 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

